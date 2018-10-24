‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Shares New Poster Ahead Of Premiere

Castlevania is ready to creep into Neflix queues thanks to its new season. The favorite anime is set to debut its second season in a matter of days, and it seems the crew is celebrating in its own way.

After all, some new poster art just went live, and it will satisfy cravings from you Belmont family fans.

Over on Twitter, Samuel Deats shared the brand-new poster with fans. As the director of Castlevania, Deats has got his eye on all things concerning season two, and he was plenty happy to share the poster in light of its upcoming premiere.

Castlevania Season 2 will be on Netflix on 10/26, just two days away! It's also my birthday today so here's a present from me to you: Castlevania Season 2 poster art! Hope you like the new season!! pic.twitter.com/c9LLaVADw6 — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) October 24, 2018

"Castlevania Season 2 will be on Netflix on 10/26, just two days away! It's also my birthday today so here's a present from me to you: Castlevania Season 2 poster art! Hope you like the new season," Deats wrote.

As you can see, the poster suits the show's gothic appearance. Dracula can be seen in the back as a fiery cross intersects the poster into quads. Various members of the Belmont clan can be found as well, and Trevor is easy to spot thanks to his brooding profile.

As mentioned, Castlevania Season Two is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 26th. Its first poster was revealed back in August, and you can check out the anime's full synopsis below:

"Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar."

So, will you be watching this new season when it drops this week? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!