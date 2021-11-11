Castlevania Cosplay Whips Up A Storm For Morana





Castlevania’s fourth and final season arrived earlier this year on Netflix, bringing to an end the story of Trevor, Alucard, and Sypha in their battle against the resurrection of the lord of the vampires, Dracula. Luckily for fans, the final chapter of the series was bookmarked with the news that Powerhouse Animation would be returning with a new series that will focus on a new generation of vampire slayers via Richter Belmont and Maria. Now, one fan has dove into the past to shine the spotlight on Morana, the villainous sister of Carmilla.

When Morana was first introduced, she was quite different from her sister Carmilla, adding a much calmer voice to the vampire family. Holding a relationship with the warrior Striga, Morana was able to survive the attack against her family by the devil forger Isaac. While it hasn’t been confirmed that Morana will return for the upcoming new Castlevania series, considering she is an immortal vampire and was able to sneak away from the fate that befell her sisters Carmilla and Lenore, seemingly living happily ever after with her lover Striga. Though we haven’t heard any news regarding when Castlevania will return, we’re anxious to see how this new series will differ from the previous four seasons that explored a different part of the world of the vampire-laden franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer 16 Bit Sami shared this brand new take on the powerful vampire, who might not have proved herself in battle throughout the Castlevania animated series, but certainly used her wits to help in avoiding the tragic fate that befell her sisters and so many other creatures of the night:

Recently, Producer Adi Shankar was able to discuss the success of Castlevania with outlet IGN, noting that the arrival of the series on the streaming service of Netflix seemed like an uphill battle:

“Castlevania had a team of people top to bottom who were fans of the IP and wanted animation to be taken seriously as a medium and not just a genre. In 2017, when we launched Season 1, it felt like a fight to be noticed or even acknowledged by the mainstream. The fact that Castlevania has generated not only a spin-off but has essentially sparked an entire vertical of adult-oriented animated content for Netflix is insane. This is a case of right place right time, and I’m honored that I got to be a part of this ride.”