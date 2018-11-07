This Genderbent ‘Castlevania’ Fan Art Imagines New Main Trio

Netflix’s original Castlevania series has been a huge hit critically and with fans, and has already announced that a third season is on the way. Naturally, this has inspired all sorts of great fan art.

One artist put a new spin on the main trio of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard by swapping their genders and this cool new crew would definitely make for a great series too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist Marcus Williams shared the above work swapping the genders of Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha to his Instagram page (which you can find at the link here for more cool art). The art is so fierce that it is not hard to imagine the series would be any different should the genders of its main trio of characters have been different.

In fact, there are probably a good number of fans out there who would enjoy an entire series with a main trio like this. The dynamic between the three has been one of the highlights of the second season of the series (as it was only hinted at in the first), and this new trio would present a whole host of cool new dialogue opportunities.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself takes place in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”