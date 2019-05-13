Castlevania Director Praises Naruto Creator’s New Series

Ever since Masashi Kishimoto brought Naruto to an end a few years ago, fans have been anxiously waiting to see what project he would come out with next. Thankfully, the long wait is over as his new series, Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, has now officially launched in the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The debut of a new series from this prominent creator is such a huge occasion, even notable members of the anime industry have been excited to share their thoughts.

Samuel Deats, director of the Castlevania anime series on Netflix, shared his praises for Samurai 8’s debut chapter on Twitter soon after reading, and you can check out his response to it below!

Just read the first chapter of Samurai 8, written by Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by his long-time assistant Akira Okubo. Really enjoying this super unique universe they’re building! — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) May 13, 2019

Masashi Kishimoto and Akira Okubo’s Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru is now online, and will be releasing weekly as part of Viz Media’s Shonen Jump offerings. The first chapter is a hefty 70+ pages, and introduces a much different world than fans experience with Naruto. Like Deats says, it’s a pretty unique universe!

The official synopsis for the series reads as such, “The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’. The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”

