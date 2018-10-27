Fans Are Loving ‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Right Now

After a tough year of waiting, season 2 of the much anticipated Castlevania series finally premiered on Netflix. With such a promising first season, what do fans think of the second season?

With some fans having finished the series already, and many still making their way through, fans are loving the second season of the series for sure.

Season 2 of the series not only doubles the episode order, but introduces plenty of new characters with their own motivations and desires. Not only that, fans have been reunited with the strong trio of Trevor, Alucard, and Sypha who have more time for a little adventure of their own.

The new characters, adapted from various games in the Castlevania series, have been a big hit as well. There’s also a major shoutout to the video game this season that fans haven’t been able to stop gushing about. Read on to see what fans are saying about the second season, and let us know what you think in the comments!

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix‘s Castlevania reads as such:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

‘Already Full of Quality Dialogue’

#Castlevania is back and it’s already full of quality dialogue ? pic.twitter.com/e2zBlMDdWp — Nina Lindholm (@ninnulindholm) October 26, 2018

Quality Reaction Images Too

Now that @Castlevania #CastlevaniaSeason2 has been out for 10 hours, I can share this reaction image I’m going to use every time something minor inconveniences me pic.twitter.com/d2zKRUdqJE — ? Ruigi’s Mansion (@ForestTemples) October 26, 2018

Even Undead Dogs Are the Best

I still find pugs cute even if they are zombies. #CastlevaniaSeason2 pic.twitter.com/lNT5OKtQf7 — purg△ (@itsmypurgatory2) October 26, 2018

‘Sad, but in a Sorta Good Way’

Now I’m just fucking sad. But in a sorta good way. That season finale ending got me real good. I hope to see more in the future. Amazing job! @Castlevania @adishankarbrand @SamuelDeats #CastlevaniaSeason2 #Castlevania #Netflix — Ä̵̦̼̰̬͈̖͍̗̜̯́̀̂̚d̸̢̰̝͙͛́̑a̴͖̰̔̑̀͘m̶̨̟̥̙̣̰̆͛̂̊̒̈́͘͘͜ (@Klakuladd) October 27, 2018

Carmilla is Here

I want her to stEP ON ME #Castlevania pic.twitter.com/iosengTzga — Jotaro’s wife (@SchokoDelphin) October 26, 2018

Big Round of Applause

So…#CastlevaniaNetflix Season 2 was certainly a journey. Some great moments throughout (a few of which were very unexpected); and some interesting twists on older characters. Big round of applause to both cast and crew for a job well done! — ? Con-stlevania ? (@CynicalBoost) October 26, 2018

*Psst* Episode 7 is Special…