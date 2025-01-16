Castlevania Nocturne Season 2 Explores What Alucard’s Been Up To (And It’s Not Pretty)

The son of Dracula has been a big part of the Castlevania franchise ever since Alucard first appeared in the Nintendo Entertainment System entry, Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse. When the first season of the sequel series, Castlevania: Nocturne, arrived on Netflix, the vampeel sat on the sidelines throughout most of Richter Belmont’s premiere anime outing. In the final moments of the first season finale, Alucard made a rather amazing entrance to the series by not only saving Richter and his allies in their darkest hour but also taking down one of the first season’s biggest creatures of the night in the process. With the arrival of season two, Alucard’s past has been revealed.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Castlevania: Nocturne’s second season, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Even though Alucard was able to drive a wooden stake through his father’s heart in the first series, the son of Dracula’s days as a vampire slayer were far from over. In the first episode of Nocturne’s second season, we see that Alucard has been hunting a very different sort of vampire. Seemingly travelling his way to Egypt, the vampeel hero is attempting to halt the resurrection of a vampire deity that might even surpass his father’s power.

Netflix

Sekhmet Rises

Going into Castlevania: Nocturne’s second season, the main villain of the series so far, Erzsebet Bathory, was able to achieve power enough to rightfully claim the title of “Vampire Messiah.” Believing herself to be the reincarnation of the Egyptian Vampire God Sekhmet, Alucard’s journey was to stop the deity from causing chaos upon the world. In Nocturne’s season two premiere, we see Alucard taking down some Egyptian creatures of the night in hopes of stopped Sekhmet’s return, but it seems as though he is far too late.

Luckily, even though Alucard was unsuccessful in stopping Bathroy’s ascension, Dracula’s son has thrown in his lot with the current representative of the Belmont bloodline. Even with Alucard being hundreds of years older than when we saw him in the original animated series, the vampire hunter hasn’t missed a beat and is just as powerful as ever. Fingers crossed that this second season of Nocturne won’t be the last time we witness Castlevania on Netflix, though that idea is still up in the air.

Will Castlevania: Nocturne Continue?

At present, Netflix has been tight-lipped on what the future holds for the Castlevania series. Studio Powerhouse is hoping that Nocturne will potentially return for a third season, if not seeing Castlevania dive into a brand new arc. With there being more than enough video game entries to facilitate the anime for years to come, vampire hunting fans all around the world are surely crossing their fingers that the streaming service will keep following the Belmont Clan.

Want to see what the future holds for Castlevania's anime and its video game entries?