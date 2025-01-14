Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Hypes Netflix Premiere With New Promo

Play video

Castlevania: Nocturne will be making its highly anticipated return of Season 2 on Netflix later this week, and the series has dropped a special new poster to help hype up the new episodes. Castlevania has been one of the standout successes with Netflix in the last few years as Powerhouse Animation and producer Adi Shankar have been working to bring the Konami video game franchise to screen. Following the first four seasons of the original Castlevania TV series, the franchise has continued with a brand new sequel series that moves the Belmont timeline hundreds of years into the future with new allies, enemies and more.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will be making its premiere with Netflix on Thursday, January 16th, and Netflix is getting ready for the series with the debut of a brand new trailer and poster for the new episodes. The new trailer shows off the best look at the new season yet (which you can check out in the video above), and the new poster for the season shows off an intense look at the returning cast as they head into a new season filled with battles. Check out the new poster for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 below.

When Does Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Come Out?

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will be officially making its premiere with Netflix on January 16th. The new season will be running for eight episodes total at 25 minutes each with a returning staff and voice cast from the first season. Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley will be serving as showrunners (with Bradley also handling writing duties), Samuel and Adam Deats are serving as directors, and Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation are producing the new season for Netflix. The end of the first season ended on a massive cliffhanger, so things are picking up right from where it all left off.

As for what to expect from the new season of episodes, Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is teased by Netflix as such, “Now joined by the legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror.” Now is the perfect time to catch up with the first season streaming with Netflix as well.

Is Castlevania: Nocturne Getting a Season 3?

With Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 now making its way to Netflix, it’s time to look ahead to a potential future. As of the time of this publication, Netflix has yet to announce any interest in a potential third season for the series. Those behind the scenes are unaware of a potential continuation either as director Samuel Deats revealed to fans on social media last Fall that production would be going on hiatus with the second season nearly being wrapped up.

“For those of you wondering, now that Castlevania: Nocturne S2 is mostly wrapped, we’re going on hiatus until release and we find out if we’re getting renewed,” Deats stated to fans on X. “It goes without saying, but if you want to see more shows of Castlevania quality, please support S2 when it releases!” If nothing behind the scenes has changed since Deats revealed this last Fall, then it might be a much longer wait for a new season than expected. So if fans want the best chance at seeing a new season, they will need to see Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 as soon as it hits Netflix to show there’s interest in a continuation.