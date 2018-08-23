‘Castlevania’ Showrunner Adi Shankar Teases Season 2 Highlights

Are you ready for the return of Castlevania? It has taken some time, but Netflix is ready to take its original series back to fans with a brand-new season. Now, ComicBook is here to share new details about the project courtesy of executive producer Adi Shankar, so fans of the anime better be prepared for their big Belmont reunion.

Recently, ComicBook’s Matthew Mueller got the chance to speak with Shankar one-on-one. It was there the showrunner admitted he is still happy with what season one accomplished, but he’s not putting a shelf life on the series.

“I just kind of like move on from things,” Shankar said, adding that Castlevania is the kind of series you have to build upon. When asked whether the producer has a certain number of seasons in mind for the anime, the creator said that wasn’t the case for him.

As for season two, Shankar said he wanted to make it more of a spectacle than the first. The producer couldn’t give away any specific teasers, but he affirm Hector and Carmilla will be in it. So, fans will have that to look forward to this October when Castlevania‘s new season hits Netflix.

If you need to brush up on your Castlevania lore, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix. When the series premiered last year, it was met with rave reviews on behalf of fans and critics — and that doesn’t even include gamers. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, which dropped in 1989. The game takes place in the 1476 as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont tries to take down Dracula as the vampire lords over much of Europe. You can check out the anime’s synopsis below.

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

Will you be tuning into this new season?