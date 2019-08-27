Castlevania Season 2 Blu-ray Details Surface

For fans who have not seen Netflix’s animated Castlevania series, and were perhaps waiting for a home release, fret no more as an upcoming blu-ray release has been announced. Releasing this fall, the writer of the series, Warren Ellis, who has made a name for himself in both comics and novels, has teased the home release of the season as well as some further details about the upcoming revisit to the world of Vlad Dracula Tepe and the Belmont tasked with destroying him.

Warren Ellis shared the artwork and additional details on his Official Twitter Account, not only hinting that season three is currently being worked on, but also the fact that Richard Armitage, voice of Trevor Belmont, had ad-libbed a number of curses and swears throughout the season:

Season Two of the popular animated series based on the even more popular video game franchise followed the united trio of Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha as they attempt to not just bring down Dracula, but his infernal spawn as they wreck havoc across the countryside. What made this series so fantastic, aside from simply the animation and amazing action sequences, was the witty dialogue and fantastic character strewn throughout. Writer, and producer, Warren Ellis has always had a talent for snarky wit and interesting dialogue, and the Castlevania series is no different.

While a firm date hasn’t been given for the third season of Castlevania, it should certainly be an interesting installment considering the events that took place during the prior episodes.

Will you be picking up the physical release of Castlevania's second season this fall? What did you think of season two overall?

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first two seasons now streaming on the platform. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season and now a third due to its massive popularity. The team behind the series has made a pitch for a Emmy nomination and has started a big campaign spearheaded by producer Adi Shankar.

The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself takes place in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe. The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”