3 Ways Yuji Has Overtaken Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Modulo manga!

Jujutsu Kaisen series has emerged as one of the defining titles of the new generation of shonen, with its power scaling becoming one of the most talked-about aspects in both the anime and manga communities. The series has introduced numerous powerful characters, all shaped by the concepts of sorcerers and cursed energy, giving each of them a distinct appeal. Among them, Gojo Satoru stood out as a distinguished figure, renowned not only for his overwhelming strength but also for his charisma.

However, as the Jujutsu Kaisen manga came to an end, the title of the strongest shifted away from Gojo following Sukuna’s defeat. With Yuji, the protagonist, ultimately overcoming Sukuna, his status rose above those who came before him. The sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, further amplifies Yuji’s power and finally showcases him fully in action, proving that he has surpassed his sensei, Gojo Satoru, in multiple ways, three of which stand out as the most notable in showing how Yuji has overtaken him.

3) Brute Strength

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Yuji was always depicted as a character gifted with an exceptional athletic body, and his physical strength stood out even before he became a sorcerer. After entering the world of jujutsu, that raw power evolved into his defining trait, with brute strength becoming his signature. His ability to use Black Flash at will propelled him to an entirely different level, especially in close-quarters combat.

In contrast, Gojo was portrayed as a sorcerer whose greatest strength lay in the precision of his cursed energy, enhanced by the Six Eyes. While imbuing his punches with cursed energy naturally elevated his combat ability, he was never shown to be a master of brute force fighting. As a result, with Yuji having decades to refine his already gifted strength and a body that remains perpetually young, his raw power exists on another level, a fact the sequel emphasizes by showing him using Black Flash effortlessly.

2) Precision of the Cursed Energy

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Gojo’s mastery over the precision of cursed energy, which elevated him as a sorcerer with seemingly infinite reserves, was made possible by the power of the Six Eyes. There is no denying that his control and efficiency were exceptional. However, in Modulo, Yuji has also demonstrated a level of cursed energy precision that stands on equal footing.

Mino notes that he was unable to sense Yuji’s cursed energy until the moment Yuji imbued his fist with it, emphasizing that his control operates on an entirely different level. What allows Yuji to overtake Gojo in this aspect is the fact that Gojo’s precision was aided by the Six Eyes, while Yuji achieved this mastery entirely on his own. With decades to further refine it, there is little doubt that Yuji’s cursed energy precision now surpasses Gojo’s.

1) Yuji Recreated the Limitless Phenomenon Without the Six Eyes

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Gojo’s signature ability was the use of Limitless, empowered by the Six Eyes, with one of its key phenomena rendering him completely untouchable. In the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel, Yuji has similarly become untouchable, as he demonstrates that even a physical attack cannot make contact with him. This strongly suggests that Yuji has recreated a technique comparable to Gojo’s without possessing the Six Eyes.

While it has not yet been revealed how Yuji achieved this, it may stem from the inherited technique he obtained from Sukuna, potentially using slicing attacks as the basis for a defensive application. Alternatively, if Yuji has truly learned to replicate the Limitless phenomenon without the Six Eyes, then he exists on an entirely different level. Either way, it proves that Yuji has overtaken Gojo in this aspect as well, and with decades as a sorcerer to further hone his abilities, Yuji has firmly established himself as the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise, surpassing not only Gojo but also Sukuna, effectively embodying the strengths of both while retaining his own exceptional physical gifts.

