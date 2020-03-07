Castlevania Writer Thanks Fans For Making The Series One Of Netflix’s Top Shows

The writer of Castlevania, Warren Ellis, has made a name for himself writing comic books, novels, and television series with witty characters and amazing environments, and now, the prolific author is looking to thank fans for their help in making the vampire hunting series one of the best in Netflix‘s history. With a current rating seeing Castlevania in the Top Ten of the current television shows playing on the streaming service, there’s no better time than now than to give thanks to fans for helping the anime become the hit that it is!

Castlevania’s third season sees the return of Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha living in a world that is “Dracula free”, dealing with the power vacuum that has been created with the absence of the vampire king. With the series now following a number of plot lines for both the heroes and the villains, the return of the animated show has a lot of material for fans to dig into! A fourth season has yet to be confirmed, but we hope that based on the critical and fan reception of the latest story arc, we will get word sooner rather than later that Castlevania’s journey will continue!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warren Ellis shared the thankful message via his Official Instagram Account, showing off the fact that Castlevania had come in as the “fourth” top watched show in Netflix’s roster of television shows, sandwiched in between other original series such as Altered Carbon and I Am Not Okay With This:

View this post on Instagram THANK YOU. Repost from @richardcarmitage 👍😀 A post shared by Warren Ellis (@warrenellis) on Mar 7, 2020 at 5:36am PST

As mentioned earlier, Warren Ellis has a number of different comics, novels, and television shows under his belt that have helped in bolstering his resume. With legendary Marvel comics runs on properties such as Moon Knight and Iron Man, as well as assisting in creating the animated show of GI Joe Resolute and Justice League Unlimited! Throughout Castlevania, you can hear Ellis’ unique conversational style emit from the witty conversations held between the likes of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard, along with the emotional beats that populate the series overall!

Do you think Castlevania has earned its top spot as one of Netflix’s biggest series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and vampire hunting!