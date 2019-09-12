Cells At Work Play Reveals Live-Action Character Posters

Do you ever think about the wars that take place within your body? Your blood cells are constantly in a fight against outside organisms and bacteria in order to keep you healthy. The anime franchise, Cells At Work!, takes a close look at this daily struggle by focusing on red and white blood cells as fully formed anime characters, attempting to do their best to keep the main body as healthy as it can be. Now, a second live actions stage play hasn’t just been confirmed, character posters showing off the actors in their anime roles have been revealed!

Crunchyroll shared the official character posters for Cells At Work!’s second live action stage play on their Official Twitter Account, setting a pitch perfect tone and representation of the main characters, Erythrocyte the red blood cell, and Neutrophil, the white blood cell:

NEWS: Cells at Work! 2nd Stage Play Reveals Main Cast Visuals in Costumes ✨ More: https://t.co/bx9AFlx50k pic.twitter.com/9tkRwjfGwj — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 9, 2019

The first stage play for Cells At Work! was so successful that shows sold out across the board and second outing was all but assured. Beginning its run later this month in Japan, and finishing in October, for around a week so if you’re interested in catching this one and can make it over there, keep this in mind.

The actors portraying both the Red Blood Cell and White Blood Cell will be Umino Kawamura and Ryo Katamura respectively, doing a fine job of bringing their tiny anime characters to life. The other cells of the body also look great, with some exceptional and hilarious costuming on display for the villainous cells such as cancer, inluenza, and “bad bacteria” to name a few.

The original 14 episodes, all of Season One and the special, are available to stream over at Crunchyroll, which describes the anime as such:

“This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body… According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within a world that is your body. From the oxygen carrying Red Blood Cells to the bacteria fighting White Blood Cells, Get to know the unsung heroes and the drama that unfolds inside of you!”

For those not familiar, Cells at Work! was first created by Akane Shimizu for Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2015. The series has already gained much notoriety in such a short time for its anthropomorphic take on the human body and its inner workings. The anime adaptation of the series was produced by David Production and ran for 13 — now 14 with the special — episodes, concluding late last year.