Cells at Work Season 2 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

Cells at Work was one of the more surprising hits of the Summer 2018 anime season as it managed to blend a lot of great information about the processes behind the human body. Early last year, the series was confirmed to have a second season in the works but word has been quiet about how things have been shaping up ever since. But a new report from @Spytrue on Twitter notes that the second season of the series is heading our way later this year with a release window of Summer 2020.

If this release window shapes up, the second season of the series will be released two years after the first season hit. Summer 2018 was the same window, so it would line up with a healthy production schedule for Cells at Work. Unfortunately, details about the new season have been kept under wraps so this release window is the least confirmed of all the new details.

Cells at Work’s first season was one of the most surprising standout hits of the Summer 2018 anime season, and ended up being one of the most surprising hits of that year overall. The series has since spawned a live-action stage play, an English dub release (though it’s unclear at this point if the second season will be getting on as well), but the major standout from the anime was its accuracy.

Some scientists have gone on record and praised the accuracy of the anime’s information, and Akane Shimizu’s original manga release of the series deserves a lot of credit for introducing fans to many of its subjects without being too obtuse or tough to take in! But what do you think? Are you excited for the next season of Cells at Work? What did you think of the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

You can currently find the first season now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they described the series as such, “This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body… According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within a world that is your body. From the oxygen carrying Red Blood Cells to the bacteria fighting White Blood Cells, Get to know the unsung heroes and the drama that unfolds inside of you!”