Chainsaw Man Cosplay Revs Up With Aki

Chainsaw Man is now cutting its way though the Fall anime schedule with its highly anticipated anime debut, and one awesome cosplay is really revving things up for Aki Hayakawa! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has seemingly been meeting all of the high expectations fans have had for it thus far. Its first few episodes have been spent exploring this dark and devil filled world from Fujimoto's series, and through that we also have met out core cast of favorites (such as Aki) who will be relying on one another through the anime as it moves into the future.

Aki is meant to be the stoic leader to Denji and Power's wild personalities, but it's been made clear through his appearances so far that there's something much deeper underneath that has yet to be revealed so far. That's also true of his actual abilities in the heat of battle too, and artist @bon_cos_119 on Instagram is hyping up what Aki will look like when he gets into the action with some pitch perfect cosplay for the fan favorite in the making! Check it out:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man

If you wanted to see Chainsaw Man's anime to see Aki, Denji, Power and all of the other fan favorites in action, you can now find the anime's first couple of episodes (and the English dub premiere of the series) now streaming with Crunchyroll. There will be 12 episodes in total for this first season (each featuring a different ending theme sequence to really hammer home the project), so now it's the best time to go back and see it before the series wraps up its big debut season.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Unleashes Denji's First Real Fight: Watch | Chainsaw Man Episode 3 Proves Studio MAPPA Has No Chill | Chainsaw Man Releases Ending 3: Watch |

As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

How have you liked Aki and the others so far? What are you thinking of Chainsaw Man's anime overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!