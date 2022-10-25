Chainsaw Man Episode 3 Proves Studio MAPPA Has No Chill

Chainsaw Man is back in action this week, and if you head online, you will see Denji is trending as always. After all, the Devil Hunter has joined an elite team of killers, and his powers helped him take on a terrifying devil on screen. And of course, Studio MAPPA is taking over social media thanks to its impressive animation.

As you can see in the slides below, sections of Chainsaw Man episode three are going viral for all the right reasons. Denji brought out his powers this week after a lull, and the Bat Devil never knew what hit it. Studio MAPPA put together painstaking fight choreo for episode three, and its animation team spared no expense in Denji's first field op.

If you are not familiar with Chainsaw Man, you can hop on the hype train right now. Crunchyroll and Hulu are simulcasting the anime stateside if you need to see episodes one and two. As for the manga, the series is ongoing under Tatsuki Fujimoto, and new chapters are released weekly through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

Want to know more about Denji's story? You can check out the series' official description here for all the details: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

How do you think Studio MAPPA is doing with Chainsaw Man? Are you liking season one so far?