Chainsaw Man Unleashes Denji's First Real Fight: Watch

Chainsaw Man has crossed a major turning point for the anime's premiere season, and the newest episode of the series has unleashed Denji into his first real fight as the Chainsaw Devil! The first two episodes of the anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series were a brutal and bleak introduction to not only the series' devil filled world, but the core players we will see in action over the rest of the series. The first episode might have had a bloody debut for the titular Chainsaw Man, but Denji himself was nowhere near in control of it just yet. Until now anyway.

With the previous episode officially having Denji team up with Power to take on devils for the Special Division 4 team, the two of them end up getting caught in the web of the most terrifying Devil we have seen in the anime yet. With the Bat Devil taking Power out of the equation, Denji is left to fight this Devil all on his own with his Chainsaw Man form for the first time. And as teased by the quality of the animation we have seen in the series thus far, the fight truly did not disappoint:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man Episode 3

Episode 3 of Chainsaw Man sees Denji getting to know Power on a different level than he expected, and thus leads into his fight with the Bat Devil. Although this monster towers over him in pretty much every way, it becomes immediately clear that Denji's transformation not only closes the gap in power between the two of them but he legitimately took out the devilish threat with relative ease. Now it's just a matter of watching him fight even more in the rest of the series.

If you wanted to do just that, you can now find Chainsaw Man's first couple of episodes (and the English dub premiere of the series) now streaming with Crunchyroll. There will be 12 episodes in total for this first season (each featuring a different ending theme sequence to really hammer home the project), and this fight is only going to be one of the many brutal and bloody fights we'll see as the series continues. Which means now it's the time to jump in!

What did you think of Chainsaw Man's newest episode? How did you like Denji's first real fight as the Chainsaw Devil?