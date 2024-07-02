Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Sets Up Denji’s Worst Trauma Yet

Chainsaw Man isn’t the kind of series that lets you stay happy for long. Time and again, the series has pushed the limits with its characters and their grief. From major deaths to bloody losses, we have seen Chainsaw Man do it all. And this week, Chainsaw Man chapter 170 takes trauma to the next level for Denji with its cliffhanger.

The whole thing went live this week as Tatsuki Fujimoto put a new chapter into the world. It was there fans watched as Denji leveled with a rather nasty foe. The Flamethrower Devil has been a headache for ages now, and by the end of chapter 170, he becomes Denji’s greatest enemy when he serves Nayuta’s head on a platter.

And yes, we do mean that literally. While forcing Denji to eat sushi, the restaurant puts some new dishes on the conveyer belt, and one of them is plated with Nayuta’s head.

The entire scene left Denji shocked, and of course, you can imagine his heartbreak. The boy has come to see Nayuta as a little sister, and he has been tolerating the Flamethrower Devil in order to rescue her. Now, it appears as if the young girl is dead. Of course, nothing in Chainsaw Man is as it seems, but the evidence suggests Nayuta’s murder was done to provoke Denji into becoming the most powerful version of Chainsaw Man possible. And in his grief, well – you can imagine what kind of damage Denji is capable of.

If you want to revisit Chainsaw Man, you can check out the series easily enough. The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the “Chainsaw Devil” Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the “Chainsaw Man”: the owner of the Devil’s heart.”

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man shocker? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

