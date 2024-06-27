Chainsaw Man Cosplay Goes to War With The War Devil

Chainsaw Man's first anime season is only one small part of the story of Denji and his fellow devils. While Studio MAPPA has confirmed that the story will continue thanks to the upcoming film in the franchise, Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc, the anime adaptation still has some major ground to cover. In the second half of the manga, Denji has been joined by the War Devil, aka Asa Mitaka, to fight against both the Japanese Government and the Chainsaw Man Church. Yoru recently made headlines thanks to a controversial moment in the bloody shonen series and one cosplayer is bringing the big time devil to the real world.

When Asa Mitaka struck a deal with the War Devil, she got far more than she bargained for. As a part of the deal, Yoru requires that Asa take revenge upon Denji since the Chainsaw Devil has struck a blow against the War Devil by quelling mankind's fear of war. Since the initial deal was struck, things have changed greatly when it comes to the situation of the Chainsaw and War Devils. With the Death Devil seemingly on the way to threaten mankind, Famine has given both Denji and Asa a serious upgrade as the pair will be essential in saving humanity.

The War Devil Declares War

Along with sharing a body with Yoru, Asa has gained some wild new abilities thanks to the devilish union. Mitaka can change any object into a weapon, and the deadliness of said weapon increases based on the attachment that she has with the item in question. As manga readers have witnessed so far, Asa has managed to make some wild weaponry during her time in the bloody shonen series.

For those hoping to see the War Devil hit the anime series, you might be waiting for quite some time. The anime adaptation needs to cover serious ground to introduce Asa Mitaka, meaning that it will be several television seasons and/or movies before we hit the same spot as the manga's current location. When Yoru does make landfall, MAPPA will have some major battles to bring to the screen.

Want to follow all the Devils that are making a name for themselves in the anime game? Follow along with Team Anime for all the latest on Chainsaw Man and hit me up directly @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Chainsaw Devil.