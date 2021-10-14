Chainsaw Man Unveils Colorful Cover For First Novel





Chainsaw Man has already taken the world by storm with its manga series that has become a fan favorite in recent memory thanks to the off-the-wall adventure of Denji and the other devil hunters seeking to take down the all-powerful Gun Devil. With the Shonen franchise set to arrive with an anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA, the animation studio responsible for the final season of Attack On Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen’s premiere season, an upcoming novel is set to explore untold tales of the Chainsaw Man, with the cover being revealed for this new story.

Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories will be the first novel in the Shonen franchise created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and will contain three different stories that feature Denji, Power, Kishibe, Quanxi, Aki, and Hinemo respectively. While Fujimoto won’t be writing the story itself, with that task being given to novelist Sakaku Hishikawa, the mangaka did lend their talents to the cover of the series, painting a pretty picture of both Denji and his friend Power striking a pose. The novel itself is set to arrive in Japan this November, though the publishers have been tight-lipped regarding if it will hit the shores of North America down the line.

Chainsaw Man revealed its first novel cover, which sees both Denji and Power in detective attire but still retaining their hilariously adorable personalities which has helped make the bloody franchise such a hit among manga readers and is sure to translate well into the world of anime:

Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when Chainsaw Man will arrive on the small screen with its anime adaptation, though it is one of the most anticipated anime series that has yet to be released. With Jump Festa, the giant Shonen convention that takes place on an annual basis, set to arrive later this year, perhaps the event will drop the hammer and give fans of the Devil Hunters an idea as to when they can expect Denji and his pals to hit the small screen.

