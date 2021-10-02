Viral Squid Game Art Imagines Killer Chainsaw Man Crossover

One awesome piece of Squid Game fan art has gone viral for imagining what it would look like if Chainsaw Man’s roster of characters had been playing the games instead! Hwang Dong-Hyuk’s original series has been taking over Netflix ever since it debuted last month, and fans have been drawn to the juxtaposition of the innocent children’s games with a huge body count over the course of Squid Game’s episodes. But if there’s any series that could match that high intensity with an equally just as odd tone, it’s Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man took off with fans over the course of its manga run as well, and while the series has ended for now, it’s only given fans even more opportunities to revel in just how wild some of its concepts could really be. Like Squid Game, the series has its own take on hyper violence that is often accompanied with other worldly types of settings and visuals to form a unique kind of balance. And surprisingly, the two franchises would work together especially well in an official crossover as demonstrated by artist @trashijordi on Twitter who has gone viral for imagining what that would look like. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/trashijordi/status/1442717458326904837?s=20

Chainsaw Man’s manga run unfortunately came to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, but it came with the announcement that a second part to the series is being planned for the future. Fujimoto has yet to reveal when fans can expect to see the sequel, but has teased that it will be following Denji as he tries to navigate his new duties as the Chainsaw Man with trying to go to school. But that’s not the only new thing coming from the franchise, however, as it will be making its big anime debut fairly soon as well.

Produced by Studio MAPPA, Chainsaw Man’s anime debut is currently scheduled for a release some time next year. It’s yet to reveal a concrete release window or date as of this writing, but it’s something that fans should definitely keep an eye out for. As for Squid Game, the series is now streaming on Netflix but the creator has yet to decide whether or not he wants to return to the series for a second season. But what would you think of an official Squid Game and Chainsaw Man crossover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!