Chainsaw Man Creator’s Most Underrated Show Gets a New Release

Best known for creating acclaimed manga such as Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch, Tatsuki Fujimoto has released several intriguing series and one-shots over his decade-long career. His one-shot, Look Back, which was released in 2021, received an anime film adaptation by Studio DURIAN, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to consider it the best anime film of 2024. The nuanced story with emotional moments was already well-loved among fans before the film adaptation, but its popularity skyrocketed after the anime’s premiere. On March 13th, 2026, the film will release a special Sketchbook collection and hold a signing session with director Kiyotaka Oshiyama.





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