Chainsaw Man Creator’s Live-Action Movie Finally Gets U.S. Release in 2026

Look Back, from the same creator behind Chainsaw Man, is finally launching its new live-action feature film bringing the short story to life later this year, and GKIDS has shared new details about what to expect. When Tatsuki Fujimoto ended the first half of Chainsaw Man, the creator took a few months off from the series and instead released a few one-shot manga stories. Each of these stories has been a huge hit with fans, and Look Back ended up having such a big response that it got both an anime and live-action film.

Look Back‘s anime film ended up being one of the biggest releases of 2024, and that success came with the surprise announcement that a new live-action version of the story was on the way as well. Although there is no release date for the live-action Look Back feature film as of this time, GKIDS has announced via a press release that it’s going to be hitting theaters across Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland starting later this year. Check out the new look at Look Back below.

Look Back Announces 2026 Release With GKIDS

Courtesy of GKIDS

Look Back‘s new live-action film will be adapting Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original one-shot story of the same name. Featuring Palme d’Or winner and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters) as writer, editor, and director. GKIDS has announced that the film is now in the midst of post-production, and Daiju Koide is serving as producer under K2 Pictures (which is overseeing the film’s release in Japan). The film will first be hitting theaters across Japan later this year with its international releases planned after. Kore-eda even shared a statement about adapting the original story.

“…Producer Daiju Koide approached me about adapting Look Back into a live-action film, and I was given the opportunity to meet Mr. Fujimoto,” Kore-era began, “Initially, I wanted to express my gratitude for bringing such a work into the world and for having the chance to encounter it by chance on my own. But on the way home, I remember deciding, ‘I have no choice but to do this.’ Filming has wrapped, and while it’s currently in editing, I believe it will be a work that captures something truly rich.”

What Is Look Back About?

Courtesy of K2 Pictures

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Look Back was the first of a few notable one-shots the creator had released in between Chainsaw Man Parts 1 and 2, and hit back in 2021. The one-shot really struck a chord with fans as it followed two young girls with dreams of becoming manga artists, and the two of their lives ultimately take them in vastly different directions than they ever expect. It’s anime adaptation was a massive success, but was also largely a single creator’s vision.

Kiyotaka Oshiyama made their directorial debut for Look Back‘s anime film, but also handled writing and editing duties. All of that effort paid off as it was received well both commercially and critically, and it’s a large part why the one-shot is making its way to live-action next. With the kind of story that will hit fans across any mediums, all fans need to do now is wait for this one to hit theaters.

