Family Guy & American Dad Drop New Look at 2026 Premieres

Family Guy and American Dad! will be returning to screens on Fox very soon as part of their changing midseason schedule, and the animated favorites have dropped new looks at their big 2026 premieres. Fox has been going through some changes to their broadcast schedule for the last few years as they have prioritized strengthening of their adult animated shows as part of the Animation Domination block, and that’s led to some of its icons like Family Guy moving away from the Fall and instead airing new episodes during the midseason schedule instead.

Family Guy and American Dad! will both be returning for new seasons of episodes later this February, and Fox is getting ready for their premieres with new looks. It’s still going to be quite a bit away from when these shows make their returns, but Fox has dropped a new poster for both Family Guy and American Dad! to usher in their new eras. And for American Dad, it’s going to be a much bigger kind of return as it makes the jump from TBS to Fox with this new season.

When Does American Dad Return to Fox?

American Dad will be premiering new episodes with Fox on Sunday, February 22nd at 9:00PM ET (and then will be available to stream the next day with Hulu). This is the first in a massive four season renewal with Fox that fans have also seen with other hits The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. This is going to be the first new season of the series on Fox in 12 years since it was originally moved over to Fox, so this is likely going to be the first time fans see new episodes of the series in quite a while.

American Dad has some big plans with this return to Fox this year too as it will be crossing over its impressive 400th episode milestone, and it will feature a story where Stan once again has to deal with another clone problem. The series has changed quite a lot during its tenure with TBS, and will be bringing that voice to Fox when it comes back for this new era. But there’s a hope that it won’t lose what made it so special with TBS in the process of this transition.

When Does Family Guy Return to Fox in 2026?

Family Guy is coming back with new episodes beginning on Sunday, February 15th at 9:30PM ET. Then the schedule shifts even further with the addition of a second new episode each week beginning on February 22nd at 8:00PM ET alongside new episodes of American Dad and Universal Basic Guys. The new season premiere will be kicking off with its own milestone 450th episode, and has some own plans for Stewie and Lois throughout it all as they will finally fully communicate with one another after all this time.

Family Guy will be airing two new episodes a week through Fox’s midseason schedule, so that does open up some questions as to how many weeks it’s going to be able to sustain itself in that quicker release schedule. But airing alongside American Dad after over a decade is going to be great to see for longtime fans.

