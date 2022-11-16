Chainsaw Man Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on Denji and Power

Chainsaw Man is now ripping and tearing through the first season of its highly anticipated anime, and one hilarious cosplay has put a whole new kind of spin on its central duo, Denji and Makima. The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has highlighted just how differently its main characters might act from the other heroes in various other Jump action series. Denji and Power share quite the unique dynamic as its immediately clear that at their core they are essentially the same, but outwardly they couldn't be much different from one another when it comes to how they carry themselves.

Denji and Power share a fun connection that fans love seeing play out with each new episode of the series, and there will be even more surprises from the duo as the anime continues. It's clear that there's an inherent trust between this devil and fiend, and it's a trust that artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram twists into some creatively hilarious cosplay that shows off a much different kind of look for the fan favorite duo. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man's Anime

Chainsaw Man's debut anime season is now airing new episodes as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. It's nearly halfway into its first slate of episodes, so there are quite a few to enjoy if you want to jump into it now. Thankfully you can find the new episodes of the anime as they air in Japan now streaming with Crunchyroll. There is also an English dubbed release of the series that has a few episodes into its slate as well, so there's plenty to check out.

As for what to expect from Chainsaw Man's anime run, Crunchyroll teases the series as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

How are you liking Denji and Power's partnership in Chainsaw Man? What do you think of the anime's first season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Chainsaw Man in the comments!