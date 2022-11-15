Chainsaw Man Episode 6 Ending Released: Watch

Chainsaw Man is back with a new episode this week, and that means another surprise is in store for fans. The show's first season has given netizens a new ending each week, and its latest release has gone live. So if you want to know how the ED for episode six goes, you can check it out above!

Of course, the new ending comes complete with an all-new track from Japan. This time, the artist Kanaria is on center stage with the single "Rendezvous". The upbeat track suits this ending's topsy turvy aesthetic. And of course, Kanaria's song works well with the others released by Chainsaw Man so far.

Chainsaw Man's Soundtrack

If you have been keeping up with Chainsaw Man, you will know season one has put out a number of bops. Studio MAPPA confirmed 12 songs would be released over the show's course, and half of them are now out. You can check out the full list of season one songs below for more info:

Hawatari Niku Centi by Maximum the Hormone



Chu, Tayousei by Ano



Fight Song by Eve



Deep Down by Aimer



Rendezvous by Kanaria



In the Backroom by Syudou



Violence by Queen Bee



Time Left by Zutomayo



First Death by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure



Tablet by TOOBOE



Chainsaw Blood by Vaundy



Dogland by People 1



If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can brush up on the series with ease. The anime can be found on Hulu and Crunchyroll with new episodes dropping each Tuesday. As for the manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto's series is ongoing, and you can read new chapters weekly on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man ED? Which one is your favorite of season one so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.