Chainsaw Man: The Assassins Arc Releases New Trailer

Studio MAPPA is firing on all engines as a part of its fifteenth anniversary celebration, with the production house already giving fans a look at the fourth season of Jujutsu Kaisen. With the studio also diving into the likes of Attack on Titan, Dorohedoro, Ranma 1/2, and more, it should surprise no one that the spotlight has also been placed on Denji. Chainsaw Man: The Assassins Arc has released its first trailer, highlighting what lies in wait for the Chainsaw Devil. With many powerful killers now on a collision course with the bloody protagonist, MAPPA is once again firing on all engines, it seems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alongside the new trailer that highlights the paid killers set to fight Chainsaw Man, MAPPA confirmed the creative team that will be working on this next anime entry in the bloody shonen series. One of the biggest questions that has yet to be answered is whether this next chapter will be a movie or a television series, as the production house has been tight-lipped. Regardless, the current creative team includes scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko, character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama, and soundtrack by Kensuke Ushio. Director Tatsuya Yoshihara, who brought Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, will return to bring this story to life. You can check out the new trailer below.

Play video

Chainsaw Man: Who Are The Assassins?

mappa

For those who haven’t had the opportunity to check out the bloody manga, the assassins that will hit the scene are some of the most unbelievable characters that have ever arrived in Chainsaw Man. This is truly saying something, considering how wild Tatsuki Fujimoto’s reign of terror has been so far. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, the likes of Quanix and a terrifying villain known as “Santa Claus” are on their way. While the latter isn’t focused on in this latest footage, we have the opportunity to see quite the controversial scenes from the former, as the eye-patch-wearing brawler will play a major role in the anime’s future.

The question of whether this new story will be a feature-length film or a television season remains on the minds of many anime fans, as they wonder whether the events of the Assassins Arc could fit into a silver-screen outing. The upcoming storyline, for those who don’t know, has several more chapters than the Reze Arc, though this could just mean that the next film will have that much longer of a screen time. Studio MAPPA has had some wild success when it comes to bringing their stories to the big screen, with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen bringing in millions before hitting the streaming world, leading to the idea that this next chainsaw chapter will hit theaters. A release window has yet to be revealed for Chainsaw Man: The Assassins Arc, though it’s a safe bet that we won’t see the return of Denji this year if the past is any indication.

What do you think of this fresh look at Denji’s big comeback? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!