Chainsaw Man Returns With New Anime Opening Hyping Exciting Release

Chainsaw Man is now in the works on several major projects, and MAPPA has brought the anime back for a slick new opening to get ready for a new video game release. Chainsaw Man fans have been going through it this year as Tatsuki Fujimoto officially ended the original manga run of the series earlier this Spring after eight years of serialization. But thankfully the franchise is only revving up as the anime has quite a lot planned for the future. It’s also been announced that a new mobile game is hitting too.

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Chainsaw Man Mobile Game is the current code name for a new project now in the works, but there’s no launch date set for the title as of yet. There’s a great way to get excited for the new project, however, as MAPPA has returned to the franchise to share a slick new opening theme sequence for the title showing off a cool new look at fan favorites we haven’t seen in action for a while. You can check it out in action below.

Chainsaw Man Releases Anime Opening for New Game

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Chainsaw Man Mobile Game has yet to reveal release information about its launch as of this time, nor has it really been revealed what kind of experience this new game will be. But this new opening is set to “All the Lynch!!! All the Mince!!” as performed by Maximum the Hormone, and is the first cool experience for the anime since the release of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc last year. Thankfully, that’s far from the end of what’s to come as the anime has revealed its first plans for its next major arc adapting Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga.

Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc has been officially announced as the next major entry for the anime franchise. Adapting the arc of the same name from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga, it has yet to confirm what form it’s going to take. It’s a little longer than the Bomb Devil Arc that the Reze Arc film is based off of, so it’s unclear as to whether or not this next anime franchise will stretch out that material in order to fit it within a full season of the anime or try and get it all taken care of in a feature film.

What to Know for Chainsaw Man’s Next Anime

Courtesy of MAPPA

Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc has also yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing, nor have its international release plans yet to be revealed. But MAPPA has confirmed that it will feature a returning staff from the feature film release. Tatsuya Yoshihara will be directing the new anime for MAPPA with Hiroshi Seko providing the scripts, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, and kensuke ushio composing the music. With this staff returning, it’s a great sign for the anime’s future.

Chainsaw Man‘s anime has been launching the franchise into a whole new realm of popularity, and with it has showcased some of the elements from Fujimoto’s manga in a much better translated way. Some of the elements have succeeded much better than in the original manga’s take on the story, so we’ll have to see where else the anime’s future goes on from here.

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