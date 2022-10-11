Chainsaw Man Director Hypes the Anime's Debut in New Note

The day has finally arrived as Chainsaw Man is releasing its first episode from Studio MAPPA, taking many new viewers and dropping them into Denji's bloody story as he finds himself wielding wild new powers while carving his way through devils. To hype fans up for the television series' introduction, the anime's director, Ryu Nakayama, shared words with fans before the show's premiere. With twelve episodes slated for Chainsaw Man's first season, expect bloody, gore, and hilarity throughout the anime adaptation.

Created by mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man was able to strike a chord amongst manga readers not just thanks to its bloody battles and stellar artwork, but also as a result of its heartfelt characters and hilarious moments peppered throughout. There's a wild balance that is struck throughout the mature Shonen series, and that balance has continued with the latest chapters of the series that introduced a brand new protagonist while sticking Denji on the sidelines. While MAPPA has yet to confirm a second season prior to season one's release, the anime producers have stated in the past that they would love to have the opportunity to produce all the works of mangaka Fujimoto, which also include a number of special stories outside the world of Chainsaw Man.

In a new statement released to fans anticipating Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, director Ryu Nakayama said the following, noting how hard the creative minds behind the series worked in order to make the show "what it was":

"The production staff, music artists, advertising staff, and all the other members who were involved in making of Chainsaw Man have worked hard to make this show what it is. We are sure that you will enjoy it, so please wait for the real-time airing."

Throughout the trailers and promotional material released before Chainsaw Man, it's clear that MAPPA is looking to stay true to the source material, especially when it comes to the gory battles throughout as Denji tries to keep a roof over his head, secure three square meals a day, and potentially get a girlfriend.

