Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 10 Promo: Watch

Chainsaw Man has reached its final few episodes of the debut anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Episode 10 of the anime! The anime has taken over the Fall 2022 anime schedule as many fans had expected before its premiere, but that has only gotten truer the longer the new anime has gone on. As it works through the final arc of the debut season, there have been lots of questions about what could be coming around for Denji and the others next.

Episode 10 of Chainsaw Man is gearing up for its premiere, and Denji has realized just how outmatched he was against someone using the same kind of power and transformation he did. But while they managed to survive the onslaught against the mysterious assailants trying to take out all of the members of Special Division 4, it's time to be ready for what could be coming next. You can check out how they prepare with the preview for Episode 10 in the video below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man Episode 10

Episode 10 of Chainsaw Man will be streaming on Crunchyroll once it drops in Japan early Tuesday morning, and thus fans will be able to see not only this important new addition to the series with the coming episode, but how Denji and Power will be getting ready for a next major fight. But with the anime's first season getting ready for its end, there are still some major things that need to happen before the arc wraps up completely. If you haven't checked out the series yet, Crunchyroll hypes Chainsaw Man as such:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

What are you hoping to see in Chainsaw Man Episode 10? What are you hoping to see before the first season ends its run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!