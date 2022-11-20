Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Himeno

Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through the anime's debut season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight the fact that we're getting to see more Himeno in the latest episodes! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga has been a pretty big success with fans thus far, and that's saying quite a bit considering that there is still a ton of wild and violent moments to come. But this also means that we will get to see more of the characters in action that don't necessarily revolve around Denji's immediate vicinity.

The latest string of episodes have seen the Special Division 4 crew taking on a dangerous new devil that has trapped Denji and the others in a wild new kind of situation, and that means we're getting to see much more of how Himeno, Aki, and the other devil hunters in this team operate in the cruel nature of their work. But artist @f.ukuro on Instagram is choosing to highlight a different, outside of battle Himeno with some pitch perfect cosplay that you can check out below before we get to see it in the anime:

How to See Himeno in Chainsaw Man

Himeno's currently one of the many devil hunters working together with Aki, Denji, and Power in Special Division 4, and she's been getting a lot more screen time as of their latest mission now playing out in the most recent episodes. If you wanted to see her in action along with the rest of the anime, you can now find Chainsaw Man streaming its new episodes (and an English dub that's a few episodes behind) with Crunchyroll as they air in Japan.

As for what to expect from Chainsaw Man's anime run, Crunchyroll teases the series as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

How are you liking Himeno in Chainsaw Man's anime? How are you liking the first season of the anime so far overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!