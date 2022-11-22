Chainsaw Man Censors the Anime's Grossest Moment Yet

Chainsaw Man hasn't been shy when it comes to seeing Denji tear his way through countless devils, with the series even giving us up-close shots of the Chainsaw Devil having a blade tearing out of his own skull to help in his career. However, with the release of the anime adaptation's latest episode, a moment that is the grossest in the television series to date was so beyond the pale, that it has to be censored from how it originally appeared in Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga.

Continuing from the previous installment, Chainsaw Man's latest sees Denji being "sacrificed" by his fellow Devil Hunters in an effort to free themselves from the Infinity Devil, a supernatural force that absorbed a piece of the Gun Devil and locked them all in a hotel. Unable to leave the establishment, the terrifying creature gives the hunters a proposition in which it will let them go free if they feed him the Chainsaw Devil. Realizing that he has no other option, Denji takes the opportunity to dive headfirst into the Infinity Devil's mouth, cutting through the antagonist's many faces and eventually taking it down.

Chainsaw Kiss

During their first adventure together, the devil hunter Himeno promised Denji that should they escape with their lives, she would give the Chainsaw Devil his first kiss, but unfortunately for the Shonen protagonist, the eye-patch-wearing femme fatale had drunk a little too much during their celebration:

the lyrics says "Get get get on chu!", but the Furigana says ゲゲゲロチュー (ゲロチュー) which means Vomit Kiss. Of course a reference to what happened to the episode.#ChainsawMan #チェンソーマン #ゲロチュー#あのちゃん @aNo2mass

Himeno "unloading" on Denji is certainly one of the most disgusting moments in the series so far and remains so throughout the Shonen franchise to date. While the manga gave fans a first-hand look at Denji's disgusting first kiss, the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA took it upon themselves to blur the projectile. While this was clearly not how Denji expected his first kiss to go down, the episode came to a close with the two devil hunters falling asleep next to one another, as Himeno offered the Chainsaw Devil another of his dreams that he was looking to fulfill.

