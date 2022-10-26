Chainsaw Man Reveals How Terrifying Its Devils Can Be

Chainsaw Man has introduced a few devils over its first two episodes, with said supernatural beings ranging from hilarious, in the case of the Tomato and Sea Cucumber Devils, to terrifying, in the case of the Zombie Devil. Perhaps the most terrifying devil has arrived in the third episode from Studio MAPPA in the Bat Devil, an evil force that has kidnapped Power's feline companion while also making threats that definitely show how scary devils can be when nothing is holding them back.

We are first introduced to the Bat Devil following Power's betrayal of Denji, with the Blood Devil being held hostage in order to save her cat, hilariously named Meowy. With the Bat Devil clearly gaining quite a bit of power thanks to mankind's fear of bats, Denji is luckily able to carve his way through the antagonist, though what this means for Power and Meowy has yet to be seen. With the Blood Devil having no issue in betraying Denji and her fellow devil hunters, is the Blood Fiend someone that Makima's crew can trust moving forward or will they need to strike Power down as the first season's anime adaptation continues.

Chainsaw Man Devils Are In Fact Scary

The Bat Devil, having been injured presumably by devil hunters, is looking for human blood and finds Denji's to not quite be his cup of tea, thanks in part to the teenager's fusion with Pochita. Following the devil's strength boost after drinking what it deemed to be disgusting blood, he bursts forth from the building and remarks that he's looking to eat kids as snacks, eat a burly man for the main course, and pregnant women as dessert. Needless to say, the Bat Devil is scary in both remarks and appearance.

The latest episode also gives us Denji in his Chainsaw Devil form once again, with the previous instance being when he cut his way through the Zombie Devil and its minions. While the devils that Denji faces are quite scary, the Chainsaw Man is an entirely different beast and might be the best figure to save humanity.

What has been the scariest devil of the anime adaptation so far? Do you think Denji and Power can bury the hatchet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.