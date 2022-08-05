Chainsaw Man Reveals Cast, Creative Team

The newest trailer for the long-anticipated Chainsaw Man anime has arrived. With the bloody tale of the Chainsaw Devil, Denji, set to arrive this October, the series from Studio MAPPA has not just revealed the cast of Japanese voice actors, but also the animators that will help in bringing Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga to life. This fall is sure to be a big one for the medium of anime with Chainsaw Man helping to lead the charge.

The cast itself will be led by Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward) as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny) as Makima, Shogo Sakata (Pokemon & My Hero Academia) as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power. Ryū Nakayama (Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen) is the anime's director, and Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan) is the scriptwriter. A precise release date hasn't been revealed for the start of the bloody series but considering how popular the manga has become, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the news of when they can expect the anime's arrival.

If you haven't caught the latest trailer for Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, you can watch it below via the Official Twitter Account for the series:

The number of episodes hasn't been confirmed for season one of Chainsaw Man, leaving many to wonder how much of the manga the MAPPA production will cover. Needless to say, there are some big and bloody battles that have been itching to hit the world of animation since the series first spawned from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto.

The official description for Chainsaw Man's anime from Crunchyroll, if you want to learn more about the series, reads as such:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"-- a man with a devil's heart."

What did you think of this new trailer for Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and his fellow devil hunters.