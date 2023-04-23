Chainsaw Man Just Got Its Own Porn Parody

It looks like Chainsaw Man has made it. After all, the hit manga is one of the biggest in Japan right now, and its anime took Denji to a new level last year. As everyone waits on a season two update, it seems Chainsaw Man just released a very unofficial and very NSFW gift for fans. After all, the anime has been gifted a porn parody, and it is one of the funniest things we've seen in a long while.

The update went live the other day from Japan as a JAV publisher announced its Chainsaw Man parody. It turns out Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit shonen has inspired an "erotic battle fantasy" titled Dildoman, and yeah – you can see where this is going by the title alone.

they made a Chainsaw Man JAV 😭 pic.twitter.com/Kj6nNTWLcB — ۟ (@CSPerfectShot) April 20, 2023

According to the parody's synopsis, the movie follows a man named Chinji (rather than Denji) who lives in extreme poverty. They are tricked by the Dildo Devil into doing a job before being murdered, but somehow, Chinji finds himself revived. When he returns to life, Chinji discovers he has the powers of Dildoman, and he is asked to become a Devil Hunter. Chinji must then use his newfound powers to defeat demons with impure plans, and this gig leads Chinji to characters you will find familiar.

After all, the movie's cover art shows who all Chinji runs into. We can see Makima, Power, and even Reze. The first two heroines are present in Chainsaw Man season one, of course, but Reze has only been teased in the anime. Honestly, it looks like this porn parody is going to contain spoilers for the Chainsaw Man anime, so maybe we should leave this adult film to manga readers...

If you want to check out the trailer for this Chainsaw Man parody, you can find it here. It is most SFW except for some rogue sex toys towards the end. This Chainsaw Man adaptation looks wild, and to be honest, it is one of the funniest JAV promos to ever tackle anime. This adult film promises to bring knock-off Denji's fantasies to life, so it is up to you to decide whether Dildoman is worth a watch.

What do you think about this latest anime parody? Did you think Chainsaw Man would ever get a tribute like this...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.