Chainsaw Man OP Artist Releases Music Video for Hit Hulu Anime

Japanese singer Kenshi Yonezu has released a new music video for his latest single, “Bow and Arrow.” The song has been used as the opening for the Medalist anime adaptation. The “Bow and Arrow” music video stars a male figure skater performing tricks stylishly, matching the skating as shown in the Medalist. Yonezu shared the video on his official YouTube channel which has over 7.5 million subscribers. Eighteen hours after publishing it, the “Bow and Arrow” video has already amassed over 2.3 million views. The song has become one of the more popular openings of the anime winter 2025 season, earning praise for its passion and being catchy.

Yonezu is one of the most popular singers in Japan at the moment. He received worldwide attention for his 2022 single “Kick Back,” which was used as the opening for the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation. “Kick Back” was an international hit, making it onto the charts in overseas markets. He has since performed songs like “Tsuki wo miteita – Moongazing” and “Spinning Globe” for Final Fantasy XVI and The Boy and the Heron respectively. One of his earlier hits was “Peace Signs,” which was used as an opening for My Hero Academia.

“Bow and Arrow” Helps the Medalist Soar

Medalist is an anime adaptation of the manga of the same name published on Monthly Afternoon in Japan, debuting on January 5th, 2025. The series stars eleven-year-old Inori Yuitsuka, who wishes to be a world-class figure skater. Her older sister had a failed skating career, making her mother resistant to the idea of her skating. Inori also seems too old to be figure skating seriously, forcing her to practice secretly at a local ice rink. She meets former ice dancer Tsukasa Akeuraji, who is also on the verge of giving up his dream. Instead, Akeuraji becomes her coach, aiming to bring Inori to the Olympics.

The opening movie for Medalist which plays alongside “Bow and Arrow” focuses heavily on the protagonists’ angst and determination. The opening also leans heavily onto the amazing skating animation produced by ENGI, the same studio behind Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! and The Detective is Already Dead. Like most sports anime, Medalist is centered on the competitive aspect of professional skating, with Inori determined to face all her competitors head-on. “Bow and Arrow” perfectly reflects the leads’ anxiety yet determination as they aim for a medal. Medalist‘s opening video has over seven million views on YouTube. The anime is one of the many titles licensed by Disney and available on Disney+ worldwide, and Hulu in the United States.

Is Medalist the Next Yuri!!! on Ice?

Yuri!!! on Ice was the previous ice skating anime that took the medium by storm. The show became extremely popular, with many praising the anime’s beautiful skating animation and queer romance between the two male leads. Anime fans who’ve missed the well-choreographed figure skating animation from Yuri!!! on Ice may have reason to check out Medalist. However, Yuri!!! on Ice is more intimate and warm, focusing more on the relationship between the two main characters, whereas Medalist is more about Inori winning competitions. Those who want Yuri‘s blend of romance and competitiveness will not find it in Medalist, at least not in the early portions of the anime.

