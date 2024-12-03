Upcoming Disney+ Anime Releases Cheerful Promotion Ahead of Debut

Medalist, one of the highly anticipated anime exclusives highlighted with Disney+’s major acquisitions for 2025, is generating buzz amongst fans with a unique promotional campaign. The official Medalist X account has begun sharing some absolutely adorable illustrations to generate excitement among fans and those new to the series.

Medalist tells the inspiring story of 11-year-old Inori Yuitsuka, who dreams of becoming a world-class figure skater despite starting “too late” by competitive standards and facing her mother’s resistance due to past family disappointments. A chance meeting with Tsukasa Akeuraji, a former ice dancer on the brink of giving up, leads him to become her coach and help her pursue her ambitions. Together, they embark on a journey to overcome obstacles and aim for Olympic gold, discovering Inori’s extraordinary natural talent.

New Illustrations Build Excitement Ahead of Medalist’s Release

Recently, the official account for Medalist has shared a series of illustrations designed to ‘support’ the characters, providing fans with a deeper look into the world of figure skating that the series will be exploring. These adorable illustrations, which feature various characters in figuring skating poses, are part of a promotional effort to engage fans and build excitement ahead of the series’ release, which is set to premiere on January 4th, 2025, on linear television, before being released on Disney+. The series will be released on Disney+ worldwide and on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+ in the United States.

The Medalist Trailer Released on Disney Plus Offers a Glimpse Into the Upcoming Emotional Journey

A trailer for Medalist was released, offering fans a short glimpse into the highly anticipated anime. The brief preview highlights the budding mentor/mentee bond between Inori and her coach, Tsukasa, showcasing the intensity and passion he brings to her training sessions. What followed was beautifully animated figure skating scenes, emphasizing the sport’s fluidity and artistry, which will play a key role in the upcoming series. The trailer sets the tone for an emotional and intense journey, focusing on the dedication, challenges, and potential failures and triumphs ahead for Inori as she works toward her dream.

Medalist Explores Overcoming Obstacles in the Pursuit of Dreams

As is a common theme in anime, Medalist explores the power of perseverance and the pressures of societal expectations, especially when it comes to chasing one’s dreams. For fans of recent hit anime from 2024, like Kaiju No. 8, Medalist explores defying age norms in pursuing one’s dreams.

Inori Yuitsuka, at just 11 years old, tackles the challenge of becoming a world-class figure skater despite many believing she is too old to start serious training in Medalist, as most figure skaters begin as toddlers. Similarly, in Kaiju No. 8, Hibino Kafka, in his thirties, struggles to achieve his dream of joining the Defense Force after repeatedly failing the entrance exam. While his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro, excels and rises through the ranks to become a captain, Kafka’s dreams seem to slip further and further out of reach.

Beyond this, Medalist also explores themes of mentorship and personal redemption. Tsukasa Akeuraji, a former ice dancer who had almost given up on competitive skating, finds renewed purpose when he agrees to coach Inori. Together, they work toward Inori’s ultimate goal, and Tsukasa’s journey of personal redemption serves as a counterpoint to Inori’s rise as a skater. This theme of mentorship not only highlights the importance of guiding the next generation and the power that lies in second chances.

Medalist Features an Insanely Talented Cast

Medalist features a talented voice cast, led by Natsumi Haruse as Inori Yuitsuka, an aspiring 11-year-old figure skater, with notable roles in THE IDOLM@STER CINDERELLA GIRLS U149, Soul Hackers 2, and Hugtto! Precure. Tsukasa Akeuraji, Inori’s mentor, is voiced by Takeo Ōtsuka, known for his roles as Collot and Tem in Beastars and Joshua Rosfield as an adult in Final Fantasy XVI.

The Medalist cast also includes Kana Ichinose, known for playing Suletta Mercury in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, Makoto Koichi as Lavian Winslet in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War, and Hina Kino, known for her roles in Katana Maidens -Toji No Miko and Project Sekai: Colorful Stage!

