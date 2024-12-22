Chainsaw Man – Reze Arc Movie Hypes 2025 Debut With First Trailer: Watch

It has been over two years since anime fans bore witness to the animated arrival of one of the bloodiest shonen series in our lifetimes. Chainsaw Man easily lives up to its reputation, even in its first season by Studio MAPPA, While it was announced that MAPPA would be making a comeback to Tatsuki Fujimoto’s brutal universe via the franchise’s first film, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, few other details have been revealed about Denji’s silver screen debut, until now. This year’s Jump Festa has spilled the beans on the Chainsaw Devil’s anime future and it’s one that should have all anime fans excited about what is to come.

For those who might not be familiar with the Reze Arc, this will continue Denji’s story immediately following the conclusion of season one. In the previous season finale, the mysterious Reze was featured briefly and will be playing a significant role in this upcoming movie. Without going into spoiler territory for those who haven’t read the manga, Reze is a unique character in both Denji’s life and the supernatural happenings of their shared world. Much like season one, the first film won’t just be filled with plenty of battles and bloodshed if the source material was any indication, it will take things to the next level as the Chainsaw Devil finds himself facing off against a particularly explosive foe.

MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Takes Over Jump Festa 2025

This year’s Jump Festa might have big announcements for some of the biggest shonen franchises but Chainsaw Man is definitely up there in terms of its biggest reveal. Chainsaw Man has announced that Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is currently scheduled for a debut across theaters in Japan beginning some time next year. A release date has yet to be confirmed for the new movie as of the time of this publication, but Tatsuya Yoshihara will be directing the new film with a screenplay from Hiroshi Seko, character designs from Kazutaka Sugiyama, and Kensuke Ushio composing the music.

You Don’t Have To Wait on Chainsaw Action

While Chainsaw Man news has arrived, you don’t have to wait a second longer to dive into the story of Denji following the first season’s finale. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been writing and drawing the manga for quite some time, splitting Denji’s tale into two parts. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, things have changed by quite a bit since the events of the anime’s first season in the pages of the manga. The Chainsaw Devil is now splitting the spotlight with newcomer Asa Mikata, who has added a new dynamic to the bloody shonen series. Unfortunately, it’s going to take quite a long time for the anime to catch up to what is happening in the manga so you will have years to dive right into the source material.

