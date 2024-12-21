Jump Festa 2025: Every Major Anime Announced So Far

Jump Festa 2025 is now on this weekend, and Shueisha has revealed some major updates and brand new announcements for all of the new anime projects that they now have in the works. For the last few years, Shueisha has gone all out to celebrate the various anime and manga franchises under their umbrella with a huge convention. This event gathers fans together for new updates about all of the new projects in the works, and some are even revealed for the very first time. So fans are always curious to see what’s going to go down with each new event.
This has been especially true this year as there have already been some surprising announcements for new projects related to Dragon Ball Super, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Undead Unluck, Dandadan, Spy x Family and much more. The second day of the event continues to reveal some major new projects, so it’s far from done just yet. Check back in with ComicBook as more announcements through to the end of Jump Festa 2025 are revealed through the rest of the weekend. Read on below for each one of the big announcements made thus far.
Friday
- Dragon Ball Super Announces Return Date
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Debuts Stunning First Look
- One Piece Anniversary Event Brings Wano Country & Egghead to the Fans
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Announces Anime Remaster (But Not For The Series You Think)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Possibly Teases New Series
- Undead Unluck to Return With Brand-New Original Anime
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Announces Brand-New Anime Is in the Works
- Spy x Family Season 3 Confirms Release Window: What to Know
- Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Gojo’s Past Arc Film’s Release Date
- Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Reveals Release Window & Trailer: Watch
- Dandadan Season 2 Drops Trailer Ahead of Summer Premiere: Watch
- Solo Leveling Season 2 Reveals Release Date and Stunning New Trailer: Watch
- Hunter x Hunter Creator Teases Proper Return With Latest Correction
- Rurouni Kenshin Drops Season 2 Part 2 Trailer: Watch
Saturday
- Jujutsu Kaisen to Return With Brand-New Epilogue
- Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Reveals Release Date & Poster
- Dragon Ball Super to Return With Brand-New Story (& First Look Revealed)
- Sakamoto Days Shares Final Trailer & Voice Cast Ahead of Debut
- Witch Watch Anime Reveals Episode Count & More With New Trailer: Watch
- Dragon Ball: Black Frieza Returns Ahead of the Manga’s Comeback
- New Gintama Anime Debuts First Trailer: Watch
- Jujutsu Kaisen Isn’t Done Yet: What to Know for the Manga’s Return
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to Finally Make Anime Debut in 2025
- My Hero Academia Season 8 Confirms Release Window: What to Know for Final Season
- Chainsaw Man – Reze Arc Movie Hypes 2025 Debut With First Trailer: Watch