Chainsaw Man Updates Fans on Its New Control Devil

Chainsaw Man has offered fans an update on the new Control Devil with the newest chapter of the series! When Part 1 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series came to an end a couple of years ago, it came with the reveal that while Denji had helped to defeat Makima in a surprising new way, she was replaced by a young new Control Devil that he was now tasked with keeping an eye on. But with Part 2's chapters released thus far, fans have not been able to see how Denji's life with this new devil has been shaking out.

Part 2 instead introduced fans to a new main character in Asa Mitaka, and Denji is playing a side role in her perspective on things as she has her own drive to find and take down the Chainsaw Man. This has meant we have gotten very few updates as to Denji's own life through his eyes, but the newest chapter of the series gave fans an update on how he's now living with this girl. As it turns out, he's looking to provide a great future for her.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Going On With Denji and the New Control Devil?

Chapter 116 of Chainsaw Man revisits Asa and Denji as they are still stuck in the aquarium, but Denji's skills at basically doing whatever he can to survive helps them connect on a different level. When Asa asks why Denji's so obsessed with making money, instead of giving the usual Denji answer of him just wanting to do it to live a better life, he instead reveals that he's taking care of someone. Dubbing her a "sorta friend...sorta little sister," Denji notes she's smart enough to go to college.

Because she's so smart, Denji wants as much money as she can in order to save up for her to go to college. Knowing that he had a terrible life coming up, he wants her to have a better one. It goes to show how much Denji has changed since the events of the first part, and how much living and caring for Nayuta has helped him changed in these respects.

