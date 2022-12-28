Chainsaw Man Celebrates Its 2022 Success With Special Hype Trailer

Chainsaw Man has been enjoying a very monumental year thanks to the success of its new anime and manga releases, and a special trailer has been launched to help hype up and celebrate everything the franchise has accomplished over the course of 2022. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga franchise is now at a bigger place than ever before as it not only returned from hiatus for Part 2 of the manga, but also debuted the very first season of its new anime adaptation. Now it's gearing up for an even bigger year next year with its eyes on the future.

Chainsaw Man's anime might have wrapped up its debut anime season together with the rest of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but there's still quite the bright future for the franchise as the manga is currently showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Shueisha celebrated how far the series came over the course of the year by releasing a special hype trailer showing off its many milestones and some of the anime's moments in their original manga format. You can check out the special trailer below:

How to Catch Up With Chainsaw Man

If you wanted to check out the latest chapters of the manga, you can now find the three most recent releases completely for free (and the rest of the back catalog with a paid subscription) through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. If the anime is more your speed, you can find all 12 episodes of Chainsaw Man's debut anime season streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

