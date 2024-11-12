Chainsaw Man: Explaining Power And Aki’s Unexpected Return

Chainsaw Man’s anime adaptation might still be missing in action following the dynamic conclusion of the first season but the manga is still shaking the foundation with its latest chapters. Denji and Pochita went through a lot in their first tale from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto but the second half is one that has been upping the stakes for all those involved. While Denji has received some back-up as of late from the War Devil, aka Asa Mitaka, he has recently run afoul of a Primordial Fear known as the Aging Devil. Thanks to this, two unexpected characters have made a comeback but not in the way you might expect.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapters of Chainsaw Man’s manga, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. When last we left Denji and Asa, they were struggling in what appeared to be a brand new world created by the Aging Devil. In this world, time has no meaning and those who are trapped within it have been there for decades, or even hundreds if not thousands of years. Thanks to this new locale, Denji is seeing old memories of those that he loved and forged friendships with as Power and Aki, while their backs are turned, fit the bill.

Power And Aki Resurrected?

Unfortunately, this comeback doesn’t mean that Aki and Power have come back from the dead, as the two were killed thanks to Makima, aka the Control Devil. Despite Power’s role as the Blood Devil, readers have yet to see her return in a new form, which they have seen with the likes of Nayuta being Makima reborn. The pair’s return here is simply a flashback that Denji has, unable to know why exactly he is remembering times from his past.

In reliving old memories, Denji has an epiphany, “All the people I love disappear from my life in the end. Every single one. I’ve been through a buttload of terrible experiences. How’d I keep smiling before? As long as the world has grub and girls, I still have something to live for.” This of course is a perfect response thanks to Denji’s hilarious character traits and shows that the more things change in the bloody shonen series, the more they stay the same. While Denji and Asa might not be in the clear when it comes to the Aging Devil’s trap, they still have collected themselves and are moving toward an exit.

The Aging Devil’s Environment Revealed

Denji discovers that himself and the War Devil aren’t entirely in this new location that spawned from the Aging Devil. Instead, their bodies are still in the real world. Swearing to Asa that he’ll get them out of this “effed-up world”, the Chainsaw Devil apparently has a plan for how they can escape their current predicament. Thanks to the battle that was left behind for them, the world isn’t exactly begging for the devils’ return.

Chainsaw Man’s second big storyline is one that has torn the world apart, introducing loft new characters, concepts, and ideas for the manga characters. Even with both the Chainsaw Devil and the War Devil never being stronger than they are right now, they still have a major obstacle coming their way in the Death Devil, along with the Chainsaw Man Church and the Japanese government throwing them some serious curveballs.

Want to stay up to date on Tatsuki Fujimoto's wild world of devils?