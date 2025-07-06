Crunchyroll’s New Dark Anime Reveals Its True Premise (And It’s Even Darker)

As the Summer anime season kicks off, a mix of new series and returning favorites are making their way to screens, with Crunchyroll, as the streaming giant it is, hosting nearly every currently airing title. The top contenders this season are undoubtedly the highly anticipated second seasons of Dandadan and Kaiju No. 8, both of which have fans eager to tune in. However, among the wave of releases, one standout anime has caught attention, not for the usual reasons of hype or action, but for something far more unexpected. While Shonen remains the most popular genre, offering high-energy entertainment, it’s the sleeper hits like Takopi’s Original Sin that leave a lasting impact. This anime challenges the notion that while all series are purely for entertainment, it instead presents a profound, emotionally grounded story that blurs the line between fiction and reality.

Currently airing on Crunchyroll, Takopi’s Original Sin is a new dark anime produced by Enishiya and faithfully adapted from the original manga by Taizan 5. From its very first episode, the show makes clear that it will explore heavy themes, focusing on adolescent bullying and the emotional toll it takes. Initially, it appears the story will follow an outsider, an alien unfamiliar with human negativity, attempting to bridge the emotional gap between individuals. But by the second episode, as the titular alien Takopi becomes more involved, the true premise is revealed. It’s a premise that compels viewers to confront just how entangled this innocent alien will become in the complexities of human emotion.

Warning: This post discusses the happenings from the first two episodes of Takopi’s Original Sin, which mention depression, suicide, and violent subject matter.

Takopi’s Original Sin Reveals the True Role of Its Titular Protagonist

Takopi’s Original Sin centers around an alien named Takopi, who descends to Earth from the Happy Planet with one mission: to spread happiness. Takopi soon encounters a quiet fourth-grade girl named Shizuka, who never smiles. It’s quickly revealed that Shizuka is being bullied at school, particularly by a classmate named Marina. The episode also explores Marina’s backstory, providing insight into why she commits such cruel acts, prompting viewers to question the blurred lines between right and wrong. When Takopi learns that Marina is the cause of Shizuka’s unhappiness, they conclude, based on their planet’s logic, that the two are simply in conflict and need to reconnect. Using one of their alien gadgets, a ribbon that, when tied to two people’s hands, restores friendship, Takopi tries to help them bond.

However, what follows is devastating. Shizuka uses the gadget not to mend ties, but to end her own life. Fortunately, Takopi has another tool, a “Happy Camera” that allows them to travel back in time. Desperate to prevent the tragedy, Takopi tries different methods to improve the situation. But after experiencing Marina’s intense anger and hatred firsthand, Takopi becomes fearful and attempts to keep Marina and Shizuka apart instead. Despite these efforts, Marina continues targeting Shizuka and which ultimately results in Shizuka losing her dog, an act that becomes the final straw, leading Shizuka to take her life once again.

In Episode 2, Takopi is more determined than ever to save Shizuka. They do everything possible to prevent the fateful encounter between Shizuka and Marina on the day of the tragedy. But Marina still finds her, and this time, Takopi witnesses the horrifying moment when Marina pushes Shizuka toward suicide. Overwhelmed and desperate, Takopi lashes out, striking Marina in the head and unintentionally killing her. While Takopi initially believes the event can be undone using the Happy Gadget, it’s revealed that the device is now broken, as it is what Takopi used to strike Marina on her head, and time travel is no longer possible. As Takopi struggles to grasp the gravity of what they’ve done, Shizuka, smiling for the first time, thanks them for killing Marina and says she can now live and attend school happily.

The episode ends with Takopi also smiling, seemingly content to see Shizuka happy. But the weight of their irreversible action is lingering, and it becomes clear what the “sin” in Takopi’s Original Sin truly refers to.

Takopi’s Original Sin’s True Premise Will Change the Narrative for the Rest of the Series

Now that the true premise is clear, that it refers to the act Takopi unintentionally committed to keep Shizuka safe and happy, it leaves one lingering question: how far will Takopi go to continue doing so? As an alien who has just come to understand the concept of taking a life, it will be fascinating to see how this realization affects them. Torn between the joy of seeing Shizuka smile and the weight of their irreversible action, Takopi is bound to be pulled into a complex and emotionally driven narrative. The story will likely unfold in a grounded and realistic light, exploring the painful notion of how far one is willing to go to protect someone they care about.

What makes Takopi’s next steps even more compelling is the revelation that Marina wasn’t bullying out of cruelty alone, but due to something darker and more complex. This added layer of emotional depth, rooted in human pain and trauma, is certain to thrust Takopi into an even more profound inner conflict. While many great anime are currently airing on Crunchyroll, Takopi’s Original Sin is quickly emerging as a sleeper hit. Its dark premise captures the raw intensity of negative emotions, especially during adolescence, with unsettling precision.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the contents of this article, help and more information can be found at the 988 Lifeline and Youth Line websites.