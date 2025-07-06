Record of Ragnarok Season 3 Releases First Look at All Fighters

The seinen spectacle of Record of Ragnarok is returning with a vengeance at the end of 2025, and Warner Bros. Japan, as well as Netflix, were eager to show fans first looks at each of its stars. On top of the anticipated trailer for Record of Ragnarok Season 3, eagle-eyed fans were elated to spot not only the previously featured fighters for Round 7, but also Rounds 8 and 9. That’s right; on top of the previously-seen Qin Shi Huang and Hades fight, we’ll soon see mankind’s only magician in history, Nikola Tesla, will soon don his cybernetic armor to square off against the Lord of the Flies himself, Beelzebub, in Round 8. On top of that, the reveals aren’t quite over yet.

Record of Ragnarok’s incredible characters, originally drawn by the talented artist supergroup Azychika, so any glimpses of them in vibrant, HD colors coming to life are inherently tantalizing. Whatever your feelings are about the first two seasons and their animation, the visuals remain on point, with Round 7 alone promising to be the biggest showstopper yet. For those craving more details, the trailer didn’t spare much, with the additional reveal of Round 9’s fighters, along with confirming a December 2025 release date window.

Record of Ragnarok Shows New Look at Rounds 7-9 in Season 3

On top of Qin Shi Huang vs. Hades and Nikola Tesla vs. Beelzebub, Record of Ragnarok blessed us with a glimpse of its Round 9 fighters, King Leonidas and Sun God Apollo. This stays perfectly consistent with the three-fight release pattern for each season of Record of Ragnarok, promising touching glimpses into each fighter’s backstory, while reminding fans not to get too attached as one will always inevitably lose. With the manga having only recently completed Round 10, there’s still plenty more in the anime’s future, but this season promises true potential for some of the biggest fan-favorite fights of the entire series.

The trailer is a reminder that Netflix plans to entertain us through the end of 2025 and beyond, with promise of more as it adapts the 13-round tournament from the Monthly Comic Zenon original manga. With the fate of humanity in the balance, humans face off against the gods with the aid of Brunhilde and her Valkyries, giving her chosen fighters the vital tools they need to maximize their own talents, while giving them a fighting chance against the gods who wish to annihilate them.

Record of Ragnarok Hypes Season 3 December Release With English Dub Cast

As an added bonus for fans in attendance at Anime Expo, the voice actors for Qin Shi Huang and Hades, Cory Yee and J. Michael Tatum respectively, gave a live voice dubbing demonstration both at the Netflix showcase and at the Warner Bros. Japan panel celebrating the series, among other noteworthy returns. The demonstration showed just how extra the First Emperor is while facing down the King of the Underworld, boasting a fittingly boisterous evil laugh by Tatum, an extra incentive for those curious about the English dub experience.