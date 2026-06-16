Chainsaw Man’s Live-Action Adaptation is Coming to America

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Live-action anime adaptations have never been bigger, and while not every property has been confirmed for a live-action television series and/or feature-length film, franchises are still breaking through in unique ways. One of the biggest methods for anime adaptations has been live-action stage productions, routinely bringing some of the biggest franchises to the medium in unique ways. This summer, Chainsaw Man is planning to bring its live-action stage play to North America, landing as a part of the biggest anime convention in the West. Needless to say, it’s a good time to be a fan of the Chainsaw Devil.

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At this year’s Anime Expo, Chainsaw Man: The Stage plans to host a special event to introduce the production to attendees. Specifically, the panel will take place on Thursday, July 2nd, and is planning to house both a “screening of stage play highlights” and an “exclusive video message from the original cast and creative team.” The official statement from the live-action stage production shared the following message for the upcoming Anime Expo extravaganza: “Experience the world of CHAINSAW MAN like never before! The hit dark hero action manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto has been brought to life on stage, and now you can get an exclusive look behind the production at Anime Expo 2026!” You can check out more details about the panel below.

🪚🔥 Experience the world of CHAINSAW MAN like never before! The hit dark hero action manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto has been brought to life on stage, and now you can get an exclusive look behind the production at Anime Expo 2026!



Join Nelke Planning for a special event featuring:… pic.twitter.com/TTStbtLPHs — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 12, 2026

Chainsaw Man is Revving Up

Shueisha

For those who might not know, Chainsaw Man’s next live-action stage play will adapt the events of Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. Bringing the Bomb Devil to the stage, the plays are set to arrive in Japan beginning next month on July 25th, and ending its run on August 12th later this summer. Following the stage play’s announcement earlier this year, the scriptwriter and director of the performance, Fumiya Matsuzaki, had some words to share with fans.

“The assembled cast and staff shared the same strong aspirations without even needing to put it into words. I am still grateful to everyone who was involved in the previous production. Three years have passed since the ball-kicking scene and the blackout. “Chainsaw Man The Stage” moves on to the Reze arc. The banner remains the same, but with the knowledge and techniques that have evolved even further in the time that has passed, we will realize everything from lyricism to the absurd as a theatrical production. I hope that this work will catch the eye of someone who loves both “Chainsaw Man” and “theater.”

While Chainsaw Man’s manga did end earlier this year, this is far from the end of the anime adaptation. There are still years of stories left to adapt to the screen, with Studio MAPPA already confirming that the next chapter, Chainsaw Man: The Assassins Arc, is currently in the works. Ironically enough, fans still aren’t sure if this new chapter will be a television season or a movie, but we might learn more next month at Anime Expo.

What do you think of this upcoming live-action preview? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!