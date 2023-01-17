Chainsaw Man Theory Teases Denji's Endgame With Asa

Against all odds, Chainsaw Man has done it. The series is one of the biggest in anime, and of course, its rise within the manga industry is known far and wide. With record sales underfoot, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is keeping fans on edge these days with weekly updates. And now, Chainsaw Man fans are convinced the artist has been leaving crumbs about Denji and Asa's future.

The whole thing came around courtesy of Chainsaw Man chapter 117 as fans watched Asa wrestle with herself. The heroine ended up with Yoru in control of her body, and the War Devil took their shot at Denji. They tried to turn him into a weapon to no success. And now, Denji's resistance to Yoru has fans convinced Chainsaw Man will somehow split the horseman from Asa entirely.

The fact that Denji resisted Yoru's command is definitely interesting, and it is just another piece of evidence tying him to Asa. After all, Chainsaw Man has hinted at the separation of Asa and Yoru since it began. One of the first cover pieces done for the manga's second part showed Denji as Chainsaw Man sawing Asa's head in half, so you can let that imagery soak in (via Reddit / SpyGhettiGhetti).

The manga has gone on to hint at the separation as Yoru told Asa they left half of her brain intact. This means the War Devil has half of Asa while the girl retains the rest. Most recently, the manga raised brows when the chapter "Spoiler" saw Yoru wear a 'cake' sweatshirt... and then Denji goes on to cut a birthday cake in half with his bare hands. The imagery definitely adds up, and Denji's recent dismissal of Yoru is adding fuel to fans' theories.

Of course, the only person who knows where Denji and Asa are going is Fujimoto. The manga creator isn't heralded as one of this generation's best for no reason. Readers can expect more twists between the two as Chainsaw Man continues. And maybe – just maybe – the two will make it out of this manga alive.

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man theory...?