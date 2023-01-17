Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 Solves Denji's Deadly Cliffhanger

Chainsaw Man loves few things more than a good cliffhanger, and it proved as much this month. To start 2023, Denji sent the fandom into a tizzy when chapter 117 teased the protagonist's latest near-death experience. And now, we have learned how Denji managed to avoid the grave once again.

The whole thing went live today as Shonen Jump put out its latest chapter of Chainsaw Man. The update began with Denji and Yoru as the War Devil decided to use Asa's body for a very important task earlier this month. Fans all watched as the devil tried to turn Denji's spinal cord into a sword as Yoru has done before... but alas, it did not work.

Do you hear that? Denji Spinal Cord Sword doesn't exist. Yoru is going to have to find another schmuck to kill if they want to weld another spine sword, okay.

Of course, Yoru's threat against Denji left fans buzzing after chapter 117 went live, and theories began circulating about how our hero could survive the transformation. Plenty of fans were convinced Denji would survive being turned into a sword while others expected Pochita to somehow block the order. But as it turns out, the order did not work because of Denji himself. Despite their belief, Yoru and Asa were wrong about how Denji felt on their date.

Sure, he may have had fun, but Denji doesn't love Asa near enough for him to belong to her. Without that feeling, Denji cannot be turned into a sword, and that is why he survives the command. It seems the hero has a lot to learn about love before Yoru could even try to manipulate him. So for now, I guess Denji gets to keep his heart (and spinal cord) in place.

