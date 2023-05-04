CASETiFY N-1 Starfighter Collector's Edition Box Set Drops For Star Wars Day 2023

CASETiFY is switching things up for Star Wars Day 2023. Traditionally, the phone accessory maker launches a collection of iPhone and Android cases for the event, alongside AirPod cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. This year, they're launching an exclusive Star Wars: The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Collector's Edition Box Set that's limited to only 1000 units.

Inside the set you'll find an awesome-looking iPhone case inspired by Mando's N-1 Starfighter with an aluminium finish, a beskar steel-inspired Mandalorian helmet iPhone case, and a Grogu AirPods case. The set is priced at $340, and will be available to collectors on a first-come, first-served basis here at the CASETiFY website. If you miss out, you can still pick up one of CASETiFY's previously released The Mandalorian cases via that link. Additional images for the collector's edition box set (and a handful of previously released The Mandalorian items) can be found in the gallery below.

Is The Mandalorian Getting a Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

All episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.