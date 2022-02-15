Chihayafuru Reveals the Manga Will Be Ending Very Soon

Chihayafuru is one of those anime series you just can’t replicate. The lovely series focuses as much on romance as it does sports. Over the past several years, the unique title has become a favorite with slice-of-life audiences, and readers have been patently waiting to see where its leads go with their dreams. And now, a new report has confirmed Chihayafuru will be ending sooner rather than later.

The update comes from Kodansha Comics itself, the publisher behind Chihayafuru. The company released the manga’s most recent volume in Japan this month. It was there fans were treated to an insert hyping Chihayafuru, and it confirmed the manga will close with volume 48.

This update is certainly surprising to fans, but netizens cannot say they are blindsided. Kodansha has said before the manga was nearing its final arc, and creator Yuki Suetsugu has said much the same. Even the product blurb for volume 47 suggests the manga is close to ending, so Chihayafuru fans are now in their endgame.

If you want to keep up with Chihayafuru, the manga can be found stateside through Comixology or physical copies at bookstores. The series also has an anime with three seasons to its name if you’d rather catch up that way. The show launched season three back in 2019, and we’ve had no word on season four since. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can check out its official synopsis below:

“Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”

