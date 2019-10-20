Chihayafuru Season 3 Confirms Crunchyroll Release Date

If you are ready to check in on Chihaya Ayase, then you better get ready! After several years of waiting, it turns out Chihayafuru is coming out with a third season shortly. The anime will follow the heroine and her friend as they try to level up their karuta skills, and you will be able to check out their journey soon enough.

Recently, a brand-new article went out from Crunchyroll. The popular anime streaming site hit up fans around the world to confirm its release of Chihayafuru season three. As you might have guessed, the show will debut soon for the fall season, and it will hit up Crunchyroll on October 22.

The announcement went out this weekend from the site itself. A post by Crunchyroll informed users Chihayafuru season three would go live on Tuesday, October 22 at 12:30 pm PST. The series will be available within North America as well as several more territories like Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The site even went to far as to share their own synopsis for season three. You can read the blurb about Chihayafuru below:



“They put everything on the line to taste the glory. Chihaya and her Mizusawa High School karuta club teammates competed at the Nationals in the summer of their second year, together with the new members.



In the team competition, they beat the seemingly invincible Fujisaki High School to make Mizusawa High School the champion for the first time. In the individual competition, Taichi won Class B while Arata won Class A. Chihaya, having successfully undergone surgery on the finger she injured in the team competition, joins the Fujisaki High School summer camp with Taichi. They set their sights on training to challenge the reigning Master and Queen, and put up with the brutal training from their advisor Sakurazawa, but the discovery of one fact might dash their hopes of playing.



Meanwhile, Arata, having learned that being part of a team will open up new opportunities, sets off to establish one. A new rival, an unpredictable future, and the dream of becoming the Queen. “Chihayafuru 3″ overflows with the passion and devotion of the karuta club high school students!”

So, will you be watching this third season of Chihayafuru?

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. It tells the story of Chihaya, a young girl who fans first meet in elementary school. She befriends a gifted karuta player named Arata in her class, and the pair create a local karuto team with classmate Taichi. However, as the trio separate moving into middle school, their passions diverge before fate reunites them with a little help from the favorite childhood game.