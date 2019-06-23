Chihayafuru Season 3 Confirms Recast Roles

Chihayafuru has been on hiatus for quite awhile, but that will end soon enough. Thanks to all the fan support, Chihayafuru has been approved for a third season, and it turns out several roles within the show have been recast.

Recently, a new report from Anime News Network broke down the recast roles which Chihayafuru needed to fill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, Dr. Harada needed a replacement voice actor as its original talent passed away. Unsho Ishizuka passed away before season three went live, so Kenta Miyake was has taken over the role. Fans will be most familiar with this actor for his work on My Hero Academia as All Might.

A replacement actor was also needed to Taeko Miyauchi. Toshiko Fujita originally played the woman before she passed away, so Yoshino Ohtori has been cast to oversee the character.

For those of you who have forgotten these characters, both Harada and Miyauchi have integral parts with Chihaya’s karuta club. Dr. Harada is the older man who helped teach Chihaya and her friends how to play the card game. As for Miyauchi, the older lady becomes the club advisor for Chihaya’s high school team.

As for the rest of the cast, the main leads remain the same. Chihayafuru is bringing back Asami Seto to play Chihaya while Mamoru Miyano plays Taichi. As for Yoshimasa Hosoya, the actor will play Arata. The third season will also be overseen by a familiar face as director Morio Asaka was asked to oversee the show’s comeback at Madhouse.

So, are you excited for this third season of Chihayafuru to debut this fall? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. You can read up about the series here: “Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”